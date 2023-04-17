River Dragons Announce First Round Playoff Schedule

April 17, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced its first-round Commissioner's Cup playoff schedule against the Motor City Rockers today.

The River Dragons start the best-of-three series on the road in Fraser, Michigan this Wednesday night at 7 pm. Game Two will shift the scene back to the Columbus Civic Center at 7:30 pm, and Game Three (if necessary) will also be in Columbus on Saturday night at 7:30 pm.

All games will be broadcast live on flagship station 106.9 FM Columbus' Real Rock Station and also radio affiliates on Jordan Communications, WZEV 90.5 FM Classic Hits of Lineville, WBRQ 91.9 FM Blues Time in the City, Lagrange and WQEE 99.1 FM Home of Southern Sports and Talk in Newnan.

Single game playoff tickets are now on sale via the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.