River Dragons Announce 2022-23 Free Agent Camp

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are announcing their 2022-23 free agent camp to be held August 18-21 at SportOne Parkview Icehouse in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The River Dragons are guaranteeing at least one player from each position grouping (forwards, defensemen and goalies) will receive an invite to the main training camp in the fall.

"Last year's camp in Fort Wayne was great from the venue to the talent that came out, it was an all around success" Jay Croop said. "We were able to pull in some great players for last season's team that even found their way up into higher leagues and we hope to do more of the same with this year's edition."

From the 2021-22 free agent camp, notable players to come out of it include Trevor Finch (recently signed with the Mississippi Sea Wolves), Dalton Anderson and Sean Kuhn (promoted to SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers in 2021).

Players and goalies interested can click on the flyer (embedded in this article) or visit this link to register. Please note, goaltending spots are limited to the first six goalies who sign up, any further sign-ups past six will be waitlisted.

Participants in the training camp are responsible for their own lodging. By mentioning the Columbus River Dragons at either the Holiday Inn (Purdue-Fort Wayne) or Hampton Inn and Suites Fort Wayne-North a special rate can be acquired for the duration of the camp.

The free agent camp will feature six ice sessions, which includes an "all-star" camp selection session on the 21st. With player representative agencies and other scouts also in attendance, you'll want to book your spot before this camp fills up! For more information call the River Dragons office at 706-507-4625 or email jay@rdragons.com. We'll see you on the ice in August!

