River Dragons Add Young Forward Gil for 20-21

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are excited to announce the signing of forward Ryan Gil to the roster for the 20-21 season.

Gil, 22, comes to the FPHL as a rookie after spending last year in the ACHA ranks with Grand Canyon University. Prior to that though he had a remarkable junior career, making the WSHL playoff all-star team in 2018 while with the Long Beach Bombers and winning the SJHL with his final junior team the Battlefords North Stars. In that final North Stars season he registered 39 points (19G-20A) and 71 PIMs in 55 games.

"Ryan has the talent and ability to come into the FPHL and develop into a high level player" River Dragons President/GM Scott Brand said. "We look forward to him joining the team and seeing what he can produce on the ice."

A native of Huntington Beach, California Gil has also become quite the traveller as a hockey player. Columbus will be his third team based in the eastern time zone. He spent his 2015-16 season in Connecticut with the Wolf Pack 18U AAA program where he appeared in games in the AYHL, ECEL and Tier 1 Elite levels, and then in 2017-18 he started the year with the Rochester Monarchs of the NCDC.

Gil joins a very talented roster that is being built in preparation for the 2020-21 season, the River Dragons second as an organization. More details about the 20-21 season are expected in the near future.

