River Dragons Add Sherwood in Coach/Scout Role

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have made an addition to the coaching staff for the 2020-21 season. Former River Dragons forward Brant Sherwood has been named an interim assistant coach and head scout for the season.

"I couldn't be more excited to be re-joining the River Dragons organization in this role" Sherwood said. "They're an organization on the rise and operate in the most professional manner, I'm thankful for this opportunity and can't wait to get out there!"

Sherwood appeared in two games for Columbus during the 19-20 season, a brief stop that year compared to him spending most of last year with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the SPHL, appearing in 31 games and amassing 17 points (8G-9A).

"To be along side [head coach] Jerome Bechard will be a privilege" Sherwood continued. "His playing and coaching career speaks for itself. I want to soak up his knowledge and aid in any way I can to help this team win a championship."

Sherwood would be going into his sixth year of pro hockey, with stops in the FPHL (Berlin, Columbus), SPHL (Mississippi, Pensacola, Roanoke) and the ECHL (Norfolk) to his name. However due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs elected to take a year dormant, allowing Sherwood test the waters of scouting and coaching. Sherwood was listed as one of the 12 players protected by Roanoke at the end of the season, and has ambitions to get back onto the ice with Roanoke after their dormancy.

"I consider Brant [Sherwood] to be part of our family" team owner Jeff Croop said. "We are thrilled to have him in the organization again. He brings a hard-nosed will to win no matter what role he serves in and I know he'll serve as a great asset this season."

