River Dragons Add Offense with Shinkaruk Signing

August 10, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has signed forward Connor Shinkaruk to a PTO for the 2023-24 FPHL season.

The high-scoring 31-year-old is a former FPHL Forward of the Year, and led the league in assists and points in the shortened 2020-21 season.

The Langley, BC native turned pro in 2016 after his senior season at Elmira College, appearing in three games with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. In total, the 5-10, 185-pound Shinkaruk has appeared in 272 games as a pro spread across the ECHL, FPHL and SPHL as well as a short stint in the Hungarian Erste Liga.

"I am ecstatic for the opportunity to play for the River Dragons this upcoming season," said Shinkaruk. "I look forward to meeting my teammates, the staff and the great fans of Columbus. Something special is brewing in Columbus this year and I am looking forward to bringing the Commissioner's Cup back to Hockey Town."

Shinkaruk joins the River Dragons for the team's Fifth Anniversary Season in 2023-24. Season tickets are on sale now with no price increase over last year! Call (706) 507-4625 or go online to rdragons.com to reserve your seats today.

