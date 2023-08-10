Championship Rings Available for Purchase

The 2022-23 Federal Prospects Hockey League Champions, the Danbury Hat Tricks, are proud to announce a special offer to its fans to purchase a replica Championship ring.

The commemorative rings offered are available in two different styles. One comes personalized with the fan's name, while the other is a display item not meant to be worn.

The rings feature the 6-0 home playoff record and the interior shows 51-10-5 which represents the teams overall mark.

The costs are as follows:

$295 for the personalized version

$125 for the commemorative display ring

Rings will take 8-12 weeks to arrive. Personalized rings should have the spelling of the name and ring size in men's or women's sizing placed in the Notes Section.

If you have any questions, contact Herm Sorcher at 973-713-7547 or email to herm@danburyhattricks.com.

