River Dragons Add Goaltending Depth with Lavalliere

February 12, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today the team has acquired the rights to goaltender William Lavalliere from the Baton Rouge Zydeco for future considerations.

The 24-year-old Montreal, PQ native is currently with the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL where he has appeared in one game. With Baton Rouge this season, Lavalliere went 1-5-0 with a 3.40 GAA and a .916 save percentage. He has also appeared in the ECHL and LHSAAQ as well as spending two seasons in the French League's Third Division.

The River Dragons return to action this weekend on Friday at 7:35 and Saturday at 7:05 pm against the Zydeco. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.