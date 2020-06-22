River Dragons Add Defenseman Zemlicka for 20-21 Season

June 22, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







Defenseman Vojtech Zemlicka with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs

(Columbus River Dragons) Defenseman Vojtech Zemlicka with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs(Columbus River Dragons)

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons today are announcing the signing of defenseman Vojtech Zemlicka for the 2020-21 season.

Zemlicka, 25, is returning to the FPHL for the first time since the 2017-18 season when he was signed to the Carolina Thunderbirds. In that meantime he has spent the bulk of his pro career in either the SPHL or his native Czech Republic.

"I'm looking forward to becoming a member of the Columbus River Dragons family" Zemlicka said. "Joining them was an easy choice after hearing nothing but great things about the coaches, staff and fans there. I have played with a number of guys on this team and every one of them have what it takes to bring a championship to Columbus, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

In the SPHL last season Zemlicka appeared in 29 games for Roanoke and Macon tallying 7 points (1G-6A). His other SPHL stops have included Knoxville and now-defunct Mississippi. In the Czech leagues he skated for both NED Hockey Dymurk in Czech3 and HC Podebrady in Czech4.

While his upbringing and most of his youth hockey career was spent in Europe, Zemlicka's first taste of hockey in North America came in the 2014-15 season when he skated in the WSHL (junior league) with Phoenix and El Paso. Since then he has been a fixture on blue lines across North America. As he mentioned he has already shared a locker room with a number of players already on the River Dragons including Jay Croop.

"Zemmy is a high end D-man in this league, its gonna be great playing with him again" Player/Asst. Coach Jay Croop said. "He's got a lot of energy, skill and hes a great locker room guy. As an organization we're thrilled to add another championship caliber player to the roster."

The River Dragons continue to make big-impact moves this offseason as they gear up for year two in Columbus. Don't miss any of the action this season by purchasing a season ticket plan by calling 706-507-GOAL. Ticket packages start as low as $65!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.