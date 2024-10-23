River Dragons Acquire Rights to Dabrowski from Hat Tricks

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team has acquired the rights to forward Sam Dabrowski from the Danbury Hat Tricks in exchange for future considerations.

The 26-year-old Dabrowski split last season between Danbury (12 gp, 7-6-13) and the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and Knoxville Ice Bears. The 6-4, 203-pound Onalaska, WI native appeared in 30 totals games between the two teams with four goals and eight assists for 12 points.

Previously, Dabrowski spent four years at Hamline University, earning an "A" in his senior season and playing a total of 80 games with 17 goals and 16 assists for 33 points in that span.

The River Dragons are preparing for the team's home opener on Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Single game seats are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

