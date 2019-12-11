River Dragons Acquire Lennartsson in Trade with Carolina

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have acquired forward Anton Lennartsson from the Carolina Thunderbirds for financial considerations, the team announced today.

Lennartsson is a native of Hassleholm, Sweden and is in his fifth year as a professional player in North America.

"I'm looking forward to joining this team and can't wait to play in front of a loud crowd at the Civic Center" Lennartsson said. "Georgia is home for me and my family and I hope to help bring a championship here."

From 2007 to 2016, Lennartsson played in his native Sweden spending most of his time with Kristianstads IK's senior and junior teams as well as Wings HC Arlanda in Sweden's Division 1 (third-tier). He made the move to North America during the 2015-16 season where he joined the Macon Mayhem and Lousiana IceGators of the SPHL and played 47 games combined with those two teams.

In the 2016-17 season Lennartson made his FPHL debut splitting time with Danville and Port Huron for 27 games along with a small stint in Fayetteville that year.

Columbus will mark the fifth FPHL team that has had claim to Lennartsson's rights this calendar year. After starting the 2018-19 season with Watertown he was traded to Elmira at the trade deadline in February. After the season he was selected by Delaware in the 2019 FPHL expansion draft but was then traded in the offseason to Carolina where Columbus acquired him via trade this week.

Lennartsson is expected to join the team next week and make his River Dragons debut against the Delaware Thunder on December 20 and 21. Tickets to those games available at the Civic Center Box Office, and Saturday is Hockey Fights Hunger night with another specialty jersey auction available for fans to win via the LiveSource app.

