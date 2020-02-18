River Dragons Acquire DiNicola from Rumble Bees for Financial Considerations

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to announce the acquisition of forward Nick DiNicola from the Battle Creek Rumble Bees for financial considerations.

DiNicola, 25, is a native of Wolcott, CT and in his 2nd year as a professional. After playing juniors in the northeastern United States, most of which he played within his native Connecticut, he attended Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts to play NCAA D-III hockey. While at Fitchburg he captained the team his senior year, and over his entire college career played in 104 games and registered 134 points (37G-97A).

Once out of Fitchburg, DiNicola debuted as a professional in the 2018-19 season in the SPHL with Pensacola and Knoxville. This season, DiNicola has bounced between leagues playing for Danbury (FPHL), as well as Fayetteville, Huntsville and Quad City of the SPHL.

Danbury traded DiNicola to the Rumble Bees earlier this month. He appeared in five games and registered seven points (5G-2A) with the Hat Tricks. DiNicola did not appear in a game for Battle Creek this season.

The River Dragons and Hat Tricks are set to duke it out over two weekends playing a total of five games against one another. The series will be in Columbus on February 28 and 29 and March 1, with Faith and Family night coming up on the 28th and then Military Appreciation Night presented by Liberty Utilities on the 29th. Stay tuned to the River Dragons on social media for updates on ticket offers and specialty jerseys for Military Appreciation Night!

