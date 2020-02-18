Dashers Issue Response to Rumors of Ownership Change

Danville, IL - In wake of recent falsely generated and reported rumors, the Danville Dashers would like to formally put an end to all unaccredited reports coming from various locations that the team will be sold. Any rumor, report, statement or discussion of the sort is false, and owner Barry Soskin will remain in possession of the Danville Dashers organization. He and the rest of the staff remain determined to continue the recent successes seen both on and off the ice, and will remain intact.

Soskin took ownership of the Dashers in 2013, bringing with him ownership and president experience including a successful history in the East Coast Hockey League and others. Since then, the Dashers have had many successful seasons including their Federal Prospect League Championship win in 2017.

The Dashers won in a shoot-out against the league-leading Carolina Thunderbirds, and move on to take on the Battle Creek Rumble Bees on Friday in Battle Creek, and Saturday in Danville.

