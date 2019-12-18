River Dragons Acquire Dimmitt from Watertown

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have acquired Cameron Dimmitt from the Watertown Wolves for financial considerations and a player to be named later.

Dimmitt is a fourth year pro player who has registered 100 FPHL points (43G-57A) in 124 games. After splitting his first professional season with Danville and Berlin in 2016-17, he has played the rest of his Federal league games to this point with Watertown and was a member of the Wolves 2018 Commissioner's Cup winning team.

Other than the FPHL, Dimmitt also has experience in the SPHL playing 13 games last season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and spent part of a season in Sweden with Division 2's Boro/Vetlanda.

Dimmitt played his college hockey in the ACHA at both Indiana Tech and Davenport (MI) University and played junior hockey in the midwest with Motor City and Michigan (GLJHL) and Cleveland (NA3HL). While in Cleveland, Dimmitt put up back-to-back 75+ point season and in the 2011-12 season was named NA3HL rookie of the year as well as a first-team all-star.

Dimmitt could make his River Dragons debut sometime this weekend against the Delaware Thunder. Tickets to those games available at the Civic Center Box Office, and Saturday is Hockey Fights Hunger night with another specialty jersey auction available for fans to win via the LiveSource app.

