Prowlers Sting Rumble Bees in Interstate Matchup, Win 7-2

Tonight, the Port Huron Prowlers defeated the Battle Creek Rumble Bees by a score of 7-2 at McMorran Arena.

The Prowlers got the scoring started early in the first period when Dalton Jay fired home a shot off a pass from Zach Zulkancyz, beating Joel Eisenhower stick side.

"After being in a bit of a drought, that goal today felt easy," Jay said. "My line mates had a big part in it and it feels so good to put the puck back in the net in consecutive games."

But the Rumbles Bees would even the score up six minutes later when a shot from Adam Howey caught Chris Paulin by surprise leaving a juicy rebound for Eli Kinsman to clean up. He would wrist home the puck for his first goal since returning to the Rumble Bees.

Justin Portillo would then give the Prowlers the lead after a pass from Jonathan Juliano caught the stick of Eisenhower and landed next to Portillo for an easy tap in goal.

It seemed the Prowlers took the Rumble Bees lightly in the first period but managed to wake up and wear Battle Creek down in the second period. The Prowlers would add three goals and find their groove starting when a puck bounced past Eisenhower off a Joe Pace shot from the point.

After picking up a pass from Dave Nippard from behind the net, Austin Fetterly would increase his scoring streak to three games after he fired home a shot stick-side.

Johnathan Juliano would then find the back of an empty net when a shot from Paul Arnott created a rebound that would provide him with his 99th career FPHL goal.

Matt Robertson would cash in on the power play in the period with a slap shot from the point to give the Prowlers a 6-1 lead.

Ryan Alves would answer right back for Battle Creek but shortly thereafter Joe Pace would put the nail in the coffin as the Prowlers would come away with the 7-2 victory.

Head Coach Joe Pace shared his thoughts on the victory.

"I am glad we got the win tonight. We had a slow start but after the first period, we picked things up and played like we should have from the start," Pace shared. "Three's a fluke, but four's a streak."

With the victory, the Prowlers move to 8-6-2-0 on the season and are two points out of second place behind the Danville Dashers in the Western Division. Battle Creek fell to 0-20-0-0 on the season and remained in last in the Western Division. The Prowlers will be back in action this weekend for a two-game set with the Danville Dashers. You can catch all the action on Mixlr.

