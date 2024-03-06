River Cats to Sponsor Divide Little League, Gold Country Girls Softball

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Continuing a dedication to youth sports, the Sacramento River Cats have announced they will be sponsoring two youth baseball and softball leagues for the 2024 season, providing jerseys and hats for both Gold Country Girls Softball and Divide Little League.

For the first time as an organization, the River Cats will be sponsoring over 250 children and 22 teams combined from both leagues, ranging from Tee Ball through ages 14. All teams, coaches and players will be provided River Cats branded hats and jerseys, with all materials purchased directly through the respective local vendors in effort to keep all funds and efforts within the local community.

Additionally, the River Cats will be providing gift baskets to both Gold Country Girls Softball and Divide Little League for their respective opening day ceremonies, and Dinger, everyone's favorite River Cat, is also scheduled to be in attendance for the festivities.

"We are always looking for ways to give back to the community, specifically as it relates to youth sports and in particular both baseball and softball," said Madeline Strika, Executive Vice President of Finance for the River Cats. "We are excited to be able to provide hats and jerseys for the next generation of ball players, and proud that they will carry the River Cats name forward. As an alum of Gold Country Girls Softball, this is also an initiative that hits close to home for me, and we couldn't be happier to enter this partnership."

Located in a small community known as Gold Country just north of Placerville, Gold Country Girls Softball has existed for over 30 years and offer skills in both softball and life to countless numbers of local girls. The league is comprised of nine teams from Tee Ball to 14U, and features a 14U select team of 13 girls that will play weekend tournaments throughout the season. Gold Country is the former softball league of the River Cats' Executive Vice President of Finance Madeline Strika, and takes pride in providing a league where its 100 participants can thrive.

"As an organization, Gold Country Girls Softball is so grateful for this partnership with the River Cats," said Sara Newman, Gold Country Girls Softball President. "We have always made it a priority to keep our registration affordable so that every girl can play but that has also come at a cost to our equipment and fields. This partnership will afford GCGS the opportunity to put that funding back into our teams by providing updated equipment and renovating our fields. As a board and as a community, we'd like to say, 'Thank you River Cats' for this amazing opportunity!"

Built of a small group of parent volunteers, Divide Little League spans the small towns of Pilot Hill, Cool, Greenwood, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Volcanoville, and Kelsey. Overall, the league is made up of 154 kids and 13 teams, with divisions ranging from Tee Ball to Majors. Divide Little League does its best to keep registration fees as low as possible, but uniforms and fields are their largest yearly expenses. Despite the fields primarily being located on school district property, the local schools do not have baseball programs thus leaving Divide Little League responsible for field maintenance.

"This partnership means the world to us, as it has allowed us to buy much needed materials for field restoration all around the Georgetown Divide," said Luke Elliott, Divide Little League President. "Usually, we are forced to decide what we can do each year. Having uniforms covered means fields can finally get some work. In short, many thank yous!"

