University of Houston and Sam Houston State to Play at Constellation Field on May 14

SUGAR LAND, TX - Tickets are on sale now for a midweek matchup between the University of Houston Cougars and Sam Houston State Bearkats on May 14 at Constellation Field.

Gates are set to open at 5:30 pm for a 6:30 pm first pitch in Sugar Land. Tickets are $15 for individuals, $13 for current students at either University and $13 each for groups of 20 or more. Kids three and under receive free entry, and parking is $5 per vehicle. Premium tickets are available as well, including climate-controlled Party Suites or a luxury skybox at Constellation Field. Inquiries on premium tickets and group bookings can be sent to Eddy Juarez at ejuarez@astros.com.

Prior to the matchup between Houston and Sam Houston State, the JJ Watt Charity Classic will take place on May 4 at Constellation Field, including a home run derby and softball game between current and former Houston Texans players and celebrities.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys open the 2024 season on the road on March 29 against the Round Rock Express. Opening Day at Constellation Field is on Tuesday, April 2 when the Space Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:05 pm. Full season memberships, partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

