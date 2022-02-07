River Cats Holding National Anthem Auditions for 2022 Season

West Sacramento, Calif. - Celebrate America's pastime with your own rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner. The Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to open national anthem auditions at Sutter Health Park for the 2022 season.

The national anthem is open to all soloists, groups, and instrumentalists. Those interested in performing the national anthem at a 2022 River Cats game must submit an audition demo by Feb. 11. Demos received past this date will not be considered.

Audition Demo Guidelines:

A cappella version

The Star-Spangled Banner in full

Clear, consistent, and correct lyrical performance

Full performance must be under 90 seconds

Audition demos must be emailed as an mp3 file or YouTube link to cscherpe@rivercats.com with the following information:

Subject: 2022 National Anthem Demo

Include: Name, Phone Number, and Email

Submissions that do not meet the above guidelines will not be considered for a call back.

The River Cats will invite the top-50 submissions to a live audition at Sutter Health Park. Due to the number of demos received, performers will only be contacted if selected. Selected parties will be contacted with further instructions by Monday, Feb. 14.

