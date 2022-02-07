Southwest University Park to Hold Job Fair for 2022 Gameday and Event Staff
February 7, 2022 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
EL PASO - Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC, will host its 2022 job fair Thursday, February 17 from 4-9:30 p.m. in the WestStar Club at the ballpark.
Hiring managers are looking for qualified, hardworking candidates with great guest service skills who can work baseball and soccer home games as well as other sporting and non-sporting events in a variety of different positions.
Candidates are encouraged to pre-register at SouthwestUniversityPark.com or CLICK HERE.
Candidates must be 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and must be able to work all home games and additional events as needed.
Southwest University Park is looking to fill the following positions:
Guest Services
Cleaning Crew
Retail
Ushers
Ticket Takers
Cash Room Attendants
Parking Lot Attendants
Facilities and Grounds Crew
Security
Game Day Entertainment Staff
Bark Brigade
Kids Playground Attendants
50/50 Raffle Sellers
Bat Boy/Clubhouse
The El Paso Chihuahuas, El Paso Locomotive FC, and Leg Up Entertainment are proud to be equal opportunity employers.
Additionally, Professional Sports Catering LLC (PSC), the official food and beverage provider for Southwest University Park, will also be conducting a job fair at the same date and time.
PSC is hiring for the following positions:
Cooks
Prep Cooks
Cashiers
Concessions Runners
Restaurant Servers
Restaurant Runners
Banquet Servers
Banquet Runners
Bartenders
Applicants are encouraged to apply online prior to the job fair at: www.compassgroupcareers.com.
