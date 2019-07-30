River Cats drop series opener in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Sacramento River Cats (58-50), in their first ever meeting with the San Antonio Missions (68-40), watched the home club's leadoff hitter hit for the cycle in an 8-4 loss to open up the series.

The first three hitters in the River Cats lineup reached base a combined total of eight times but the rest of the order finished the night 2-for-22 as the offense wasn't able to keep up with the Pacific Coast League's top team. Center fielder Steven Duggar went 2-for-4 with his third homer of the year while right fielder Mike Gerber cashed in two more RBI while going 2-for-3 with a walk.

The third member of the top of the lineup, left fielder Joey Rickard, singled and doubled to bring his team-high hitting streak to 13 games. The former Baltimore Oriole has already racked up 46 hits in just 134 at-bats since joining the River Cats on June 23.

The River Cats will look to get back on track in game two of the series, though a starter has yet to be announced for Wednesday's game. The Missions will send righty Aaron Wilkerson (7-1, 3.05) to the mound. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, on Money 105.5 FM (PT) beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Additional Notes

- With two more runs plated on Tuesday, outfielder Mike Gerber is now inside the Pacific Coast League's top 10 in RBI with 75. He trails Salt Lake's Jose Rojas by 14, but is just five out of a top-five spot.

- Missions center fielder Trent Grisham, the Milwaukee Brewers' No. 7 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, hit for the cycle and finished the night 5-for-5. He entered the seventh inning with two homers, a double, and a single and wrapped it up by legging out a triple down the right field line.

