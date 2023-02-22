River Cats' Annual Preseason Party Set for March 5

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are celebrating the return of baseball with their annual Preseason Party on Sunday, March 5.

The Preseason Party, which opens the Sutter Health Park ticket office, is open from 12 to 3 p.m. (PT), with early entry for season ticket members starting at 11 a.m. (PT).

Those attending the Preseason Party will receive free hot dogs, soda, and Merlino's Freeze samples. Fans can also enjoy a self-guided ballpark and clubhouse tour, a scavenger hunt, kid-friendly games and activities, and also take a first look at the brand-new merchandise available at the On Deck Shop.

Most notably, the event offers the public their first opportunity to purchase single game tickets and/or select from a variety of membership seat locations.

Fans can also snag tickets to the 10th annual Fourth on the Field celebration, a yearly sold-out event where attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, and the biggest fireworks show in Sacramento while sitting on the Sutter Health Park field.

The River Cats will play 75 regular season games at Sutter Health Park in 2023, starting with Opening Night on Tuesday, April 4 against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) at 6:45 p.m. (PT). The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com. Game dates and times may be subject to change. Memberships, select ticket packs, and hospitality rentals are currently available by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487).

