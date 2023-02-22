Reno Aces Announce Additional Details for March 4th Fan Fest, Presented by News 4, Fox 11, and Nevada Sports Net
February 22, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - With spring training underway, the Reno Aces have announced additional plans for the 2023 Fan Fest at Greater Nevada Field. The free event for fans of all ages is set for Saturday, March 4th, with gates opening at 11:00 a.m. and concluding at 2:00 p.m.
NEW activities and details:
Single game tickets will be on-sale at the Ticket Office for the entire 2023 season
FREE PARKING in the garage located on Ballpark Lane
Food & Beverage menu:
Aces Vs. Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese, 2 slices of bacon, 4 jalapeno bottle caps and house-made ranch dressing
Aces Vs. Hot dog
6-inch bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with nacho cheese and 5 jalapeno bottle caps, nestled in a fresh baked Franco bun
Aces Vs. Fries
Topped with nacho cheese, bacon crumbles, and 6 jalapeno bottle caps serves in an Aces souvenir helmet
Nachos
Hot Dogs
Chicken Tenders with fries
Stadium Pretzel
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Alcoholic beverages
Reno Downtown Partnership ambassadors present on the concourse, providing fans information and direction
Applications for employment for a variety of seasonal positions will be available for pick-up and accepted at the Guest Services office, located at the top of Section 103
Aces' MC Chris Payne will host the event, along with TBA new Content Creator & Broadcaster
A replay of the 2022 Pacific Coast League championship game will be shown on the biggest screen in Northern Nevada
Clicking here lets fans stay updated with the latest Fan Fest event announcements and highlights. Below are some of the other highlights of the festivities at the 2023 Fan Fest.
Previously Announced Event Highlights:
Activities
Free Raffle entry for all fans in attendance for the chance to win Aces prize packs, tickets & more!
2023 Reno Aces Magnet Schedule giveaway to the first one hundred (100) fans at the gate.
Concourse activities including yard games (cornhole, giant Jenga, Connect 4); face painting; and balloon animals!
VIP Ballpark Tours will occur every 20 minutes throughout the Fan Fest.
Pacific Coast League Championship Trophy will be on display for photos, while the largest screen in Northern Nevada will show the championship game.
Archie & Truckee will be on hand to pump up the crowds and be photo opportunities.
Select-Your-Seat for the 2023 season.
Archie's Kids Club Open Enrollment
On-site dog adoptions with the Nevada Humane Society
Merchandise
"Concourse Sale" with merchandise discounts (to be announced) at the Biggest Little Team Shop.
The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2023 season at Greater Nevada Field on Friday, March 31st, against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
