River Cats Announce National Anthem Auditions for 2024 Season

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - It's sung prior to the first pitch of every game, and now you have the chance to do the same as the Sacramento River Cats have announced their National Anthem auditions for the 2024 baseball season will take place at Sutter Health Park on Feb. 10.

Auditions are open to all soloists, groups, and instrumentalists, and those interested in performing prior to a River Cats game must submit an audition demo by Friday, Jan. 26. Demos received past this date will not be considered.

All demos submitted must be an a capella version of the Star-Spangled Banner, sung in full with clear, consistent, and correct lyrics. The full performance must not exceed 90 seconds.

To submit a demo, please email a mp3 or YouTube link to Logan Flair at lflair@rivercats.com. The subject line should read "2024 National Anthem Demo" and include a name, phone number and email address in the body of the email. Submissions that do not meet any of the submission directions or guidelines will not be considered for call backs.

The River Cats will invite the top demos submitted to Sutter Health Park for a live audition. Due to the volume of applicants, performers will only be contacted if they are selected to audition in person. Participants will be contacted the week of Jan. 29 with further instructions.

