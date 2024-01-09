Non-Profit Groups Earn All-Time High of $429,000 Working Isotopes Park Concessions in 2023

The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced that the 10 non-profit groups working concessions at Isotopes Park cumulatively raised an all-time high $429,194.31 during the 2023 season.

Some of the groups that worked concessions are: Albuquerque Rebels Volleyball Club, Atletico NM Futbol, Duke City Volleyball Academy, Dance FunRaisers, Del Norte High School Cheer, LNESC Albuquerque, Music Theater Southwest and United Fit.

Since the facility opened in 2003, stadium concessionaire Oak View Group has employed non-profit groups to operate many of the concessions stands at the ballpark, helping raise funds for their individual organizations. The cumulative amount raised by these non-profit groups since the Isotopes' inaugural 2003 season is in excess of $4.5 million.

"The positive impact this opportunity has for non-profit groups to fundraise and help their initiatives continues to grow each year, and we are very proud of the new benchmark the groups set last season," Isotopes General Manager John Traub said. "We try to make an impact in our community any way possible, and we hope to always raise the bar."

"Non-profit groups are vital to our success at the ballpark to provide our fans the best experience," Oak View Group General Manager Brad Six said. "Not only does it help the fan experience, but it also helps the community and youth groups by giving them an opportunity to help meet their goals they are striving for."

Groups must work a minimum number of games and earn a share of the revenue generated by their volunteering. Any groups interested in learning how they can raise money working concessions at Isotopes Park in 2024 can contact Brad Six at (505) 222-4032 or Brad.Six@oakviewgroup.com.

