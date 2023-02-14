River Cats Announce Full 2023 Schedule

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to announce their game times for all 75 home games in 2023.

The River Cats, who are entering their first season under the Sacramento Kings' umbrella, will welcome the PCL East Champion El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) to Sutter Health Park for Opening Night on Tuesday, April 4 at 6:45 p.m. (PT).

All Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday home games will have 6:45 p.m. (PT) first pitches, while Saturdays are set for 6:37 p.m. (PT). All Friday and Saturday home games will have postgame fireworks.

Want a midweek escape from work? The River Cats have five 12:05 p.m. (PT) Wednesday day games throughout the season, with the other seven Wednesdays starting at 6:45 p.m. (PT). All Wednesday home games are "Wet Nose Wednesdays" which allow for fans and their dogs to enjoy a game from the Toyota Home Run hill.

End your weekend on a high note, with all Sunday Funday games starting at 1:05 p.m. (PT), where kids can run the bases postgame. All kids 12 and under can also join Dinger's Kids Club where they will receive a ticket for every Sunday Funday game. Parent Packs are also available for purchase.

Surprise mom with tickets for the whole family on her special day. The River Cats' Mother's Day game vs the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) is Sunday, May 14 at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

Celebrate Fourth of July a night early by attending the River Cats' Independence Eve Fireworks Extravaganza on Monday, July 3 vs the PCL Champion Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). The game, which was the team's highest attended in 2022, is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. (PT), and will have a 10-minute postgame fireworks show.

Don't miss out on the Giants vs Dodgers rivalry as the Oklahoma City Dodgers play in West Sacramento nine times, including a six-game series May 23-28.

Sutter Health Park will host 12 River Cats games in April, 18 in May, nine in June, 12 in July, 15 in August, and nine in September, with the final home series set for Sept. 12-17 vs the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, affiliate of the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros.

Visit Rivercats.com for all promotions information. Single game tickets go on sale Sunday, March 5 at the 2023 Preseason Party.

Season ticket memberships and packages are available now by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or visiting rivercats.com.

