OKC Dodgers Announce Special Promotions and Theme Nights for First Half of 2023 Season

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers will celebrate the 25th season of baseball in Bricktown and offer numerous family-friendly special promotions throughout the first half of their 2023 Pacific Coast League schedule, which opens Friday, March 31 against the Tacoma Rainiers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, the team announced today.

The OKC Dodgers will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and debut the organization's new 405 area code caps on the field for the first time Saturday, April 29 as part of a special night of celebration for Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, which opened in April 1998. The team's game-worn jerseys will be available for purchase through an online auction with proceeds benefitting the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation. A Dodgers hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans will also take place for the April 29 game against the Sacramento River Cats.

In addition to special 25th anniversary festivities, a packed slate of fun promotions awaits fans at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark through the first half of the season. Other noteworthy dates include Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night Saturday, April 15; Bark in the Park Tuesday, May 16; two OKC 89ers Nights full of throwback nostalgia Friday, May 19 and Saturday, June 17; a Salute to Armed Forces Night Friday, June 2; two giveaway nights and two games featuring outside entertainment acts.

Weekly fan-favorite promotions $2 Tuesdays, Friday Night Fireworks and Sunday Kids Run the Bases return for 2023, as well as Field Trip Days, Braum's Friends and Family Nights, All-You-Can-Eat Nights, Scout Night and Future Dodgers Night.

Single-game tickets for the Dodgers' 39 home games from March 31-June 25 go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Group and season tickets for the entire 2023 season are available for purchase now. Single-game tickets for July-September home games will go on sale in June and promotions for the second half of the season will be announced at that time.

Beginning with postgame fireworks on Opening Night, the Dodgers' promotional calendar through the end of June, includes:

Giveaway Nights

The OKC Dodgers have two giveaway nights scheduled during the first half of the season, with the first 1,000 fans through the gates for these games receiving the following items:

- Saturday, April 29 - OKC Dodgers hat

- Saturday, June 17 - OKC 89ers fanny pack

Outside Entertainment Acts

- Saturday, June 3 - Inspyral Circus - Stilt walkers, aerial artists, hula hoopers, unicycle riders and fire performers from the OKC area will wow the crowd with their colorful costumes and athletic feats during and after the game.

- Saturday, June 24 - Mad Chad - The well-known entertainer dubbed the "The Evel Knievel of Comedy" will juggle chainsaws and more during his jaw-dropping act.

$2 Tuesdays

All Tuesday home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

Friday Night Fireworks

Fireworks follow each of the OKC Dodgers' scheduled Friday night home games throughout the season as well as Opening Night Friday, March 31.

Sunday Kids Run the Bases

Following Sunday home games, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night

The Dodgers will debut special edition Marvel-inspired jerseys on the field, along with new-for-2023 Marvel-inspired caps, Saturday, April 15 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The game-worn jerseys will be available for purchase through an online auction with proceeds benefitting the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation. Additionally, special guests Captain America and Captain Marvel will make appearances throughout the evening. OKC's Marvel-inspired on-field caps were unveiled in October and are available for purchase now at the OKC Dodgers Team Store.

Field Trip Days

Three Field Trip Days on OKC's first-half schedule are Wednesday, April 12 (11:05 a.m.), Wednesday, April 26 (11:05 a.m.) and Wednesday, June 14 (12:05 p.m.). The April dates give students a chance to enjoy a fun field trip before the school year ends, while the June date provides a unique outing for summer camps and day cares. Groups of 10 or more receive an OKC Dodgers game ticket, baseball hat and sack lunch for the cost of $13 per person. These dates are extremely popular and sell out fast.

Oklahoma City 89ers Nights

Dodgers players and coaches will wear special retro OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history Friday, May 19 and Saturday, June 17. The June game includes an 89ers fanny pack giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 and won four league titles before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

Bark in the Park

Your dog can join in the excitement at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Tuesday, May 16 for Bark in the Park. A special ticket package includes a game ticket, ticket for your dog and a Dodgers dog bandana. Water and relief stations will be available throughout the stadium for your furry companion. The game also falls on a $2 Tuesday featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from Budweiser and Pepsi.

Braum's Friends and Family Nights

Four Braum's Friends and Family Nights during the first half of the season allow groups of 10 or more people to receive a game ticket, OKC Dodgers hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $13 per person. Dates for Braum's Friends and Family Nights are Saturday, April 29; Friday, May 19; Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 24.

All-You-Can-Eat

Four special games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark early in the season feature all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC Dodgers hat for the price of $25 per person for groups of 10 or more. Enjoy this all-you-can-eat offer Saturday, April 15; Saturday, May 20; Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 17.

Salute to Armed Forces Night

Current and former local military personnel and their families will be celebrated during Salute to Armed Forces Night Friday, June 2. The night features in-game recognition of military members while players and coaches take the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys and hats. Special rates and hats are available for groups of 10 or more.

Group Theme Nights

- Scout Night (Saturday, April 15) - Scout troops and leaders in uniform will be invited to join in an on-field parade and recognition prior to the Dodgers' game on this special night. Group tickets include a limited edition OKC Dodgers baseball hat and Scouts also receive a patch.

- Future Dodgers Night (Saturday, June 3) - Youth baseball and softball teams in uniform are invited to participate in a pregame parade on the field during this popular group night. Game tickets for groups of 10 or more include a souvenir OKC Dodgers hat.

INTEGRIS Home Run For Life

The INTEGRIS Home Run For Life series returns for a 12th season and features Oklahomans who have overcome medical hardships with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. These individuals mark the end of their battle against adversity with a celebratory lap around the bases during select games, including Friday, April 14; Saturday, May 20 and Friday, June 23.

LifeShare Everlasting Fans

During OKC Dodgers home games, representatives from LifeShare of Oklahoma will be on concourse to encourage organ donation, answer questions and distribute information about the organization's initiatives. Fans who register to become an organ donor at a game will receive an exclusive T-shirt.

True Sky Credit Union Cash Grab

Fans can sign up for an opportunity to step into the True Sky Cash Grab money machine during select Saturday home games. Winning participants will spend 45 seconds in the money machine surrounded by swirling cash with the goal of grabbing as much money as possible. True Sky Credit Union will then match the amount grabbed and open a checking account in the participant's name. For more information on how to enter online or during an OKC Dodgers game, visit milb.com/oklahoma-city/tickets/cash-grab.

Oklahoma Fidelity Bank Rookie Signing Bonus

Parents can register their children ages 3-12 to become the Oklahoma Fidelity Bank Rookie of the Game. Winners are randomly selected for every Friday home game starting in April to earn their Rookie Signing Bonus while attending the game with their family. The Rookie of the Game will start the night with $50 toward a savings account and then earn an additional $10 for every run scored by the OKC Dodgers that night. Register online at milb.com/oklahoma-city/tickets/rookie-signing-bonus.

Love's Baseball Buddies

Love's Baseball Buddies will take the field with the OKC Dodgers during select games. Parents can sign up their children for the chance to be introduced over the public address system and access the field for the Dodgers' starting lineup and national anthem. Boys and girls selected to participate will also receive an OKC Dodgers T-shirt and hat. Entries can be made online at milb.com/oklahoma-city/tickets/baseball-buddies or in-person during Dodgers home games.

Newcastle Casino's Bring in Your Ticket

During home games, fans ages 18 or older can stop by the promotions kiosk to pick up a voucher that can be redeemed at Newcastle Casino for a limited edition OKC Dodgers T-shirt when they register for a free Player's Club Membership.

OKC Dodgers Ticket Information

Group and season ticket packages are currently available for the entire 2023 season. OKC Dodgers single-game tickets for April-June home games go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 and will range from $12-37. All tickets will be digital and are available for purchase online at okcdodgers.com/tickets.

To view the Dodgers' complete 2023 schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

