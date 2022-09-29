River Cats Announce Full 2023 Schedule with 75 Home Games

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to announce their full 150-game schedule for the upcoming 2023 season, the first under the Sacramento Kings' umbrella.

The River Cats will host their first of 75 home games starting with Opening Night on April 4 vs the PCL East Champion El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). They open their season on the road March 31 at Salt Lake.

Honor mom at the ballpark on Mother's Day, May 14, as the River Cats welcome the Salt Lake Bees for a six-game series, the only trip to West Sacramento for the Los Angeles Angels-affiliated foes.

Can't wait for Fourth of July? Celebrate the holiday a day early by attending the River Cats' Independence Eve Fireworks Extravaganza on Monday, July 3 vs the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). It is sure to be a party, as the memorable event was the most attended game from the 2022 season.

Other highlights include nine games vs the affiliate-rival Oklahoma City Dodgers, including a six-game series May 23-28, and 12 games vs the PCL West Champion Aces.

In total, Sutter Health Park will host 12 games in April, 18 in May, nine in June, 12 in July, 15 in August, and nine in September, with the final home series set for Sept. 12-17 vs the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros).

Season ticket memberships and packages are available now by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or visiting rivercats.com.

