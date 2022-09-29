Isotopes Win Season Finale, 4-3

September 29, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes collected two runs in both the third and fifth innings, including a Tyler Hill solo shot and Brenton Doyle RBI double, while Logan Allen spun a quality start and Zach Lee closed it out in the ninth to propel Albuquerque to a 4-3 season finale triumph over El Paso Wednesday night at Isotopes Park.

With the win, the Isotopes took two of three from El Paso to claim the series victory.

In the box, Albuquerque recorded five hits, a double, a triple and one homer. Hill led the way with a homer, triple and two runs. Doyle and Boswell each drove in runs. Wynton Bernard, Ryan Vilade and Doyle each tallied a hit.

The Chihuahuas took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Kyle Martin sac fly. Their lead grew to 2-0 in the third behind a Matthew Batten solo clout.

However, the Isotopes tied the game, 2-2, in the bottom half of the third on a wild pitch and Doyle RBI double.

Albuquerque took a 4-2 lead in the fifth behind a Hill homer and bases-loaded walk by Boswell.

El Paso got a run back in the sixth on a Michael Cantu RBI single.

Allen earned his first win after tossing 6.0 innings and allowing three runs on nine hits, a walk and one homer with eight punchouts. Lee recorded the save in the ninth.

Topes Scope: - Offensively, the Isotopes finished the year among the top five in all of MiLB in the following categories: homers (1st, 240); OPS (2nd, .836); total bases (2nd, 2,484); triples (2nd, 48); slugging (2nd, .483); hits (3rd, 1,402); and runs (5th, 894).

-The Isotopes are now 9-10 in season finales.

-The Isotopes claimed their first victory in an overall season finale since 2016 when they won at El Paso, 4-2.

-Albuquerque is 12-7 in home finales with a five-season win streak-the longest streak in team history.

-Albuquerque registered 1,402 hits on the year-the seventh time the club has surpassed the 1,400 mark. It is also the seventh-most in team history.

-The Isotopes finished with 62 wins on the year, tied for the third-fewest in team history.

-Albuquerque finished in last place for just the fifth time in franchise history (2004, 2006, 2018 and 2019).

-The Isotopes claimed their fourth series victory and first since July 26-31 vs. Las Vegas when they took four of six. Albuquerque finished the year 4-13-10 in 27 series. All four series victories came at Isotopes Park.

-Albuquerque improved to 17-21 in one run ballgames and 9-3 at home.

-Doyle recorded his sixth extra-base hit (double) in nine games with the Isotopes. He tallied a hit in eight of nine contests. Slashed .389/.463/.778 with a double, two triples, three homers, nine RBI and five walks.

-Hill recorded his second multi-hit effort of the year with the Isotopes. It was his first game with two extra-base hits (homer and triple) since August 9, 2019, with High-A Wilmington.

-Allen completed 6.0 innings for the second time this year while recording his first quality start. On the year, it is the Isotopes 19th quality start and first since Karl Kauffmann on September 22 at Sugar Land. He fanned eight Chihuahuas, tied for the fourth-most this season.

-Lee registered his 12th save of the year-tied for the third-most in the PCL.

On Deck: The Isotopes will open the 2023 season on March 31-the first game played in March in franchise history-against the Round Rock Express. Albuquerque's home opener is set for April 4 vs. Salt Lake.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.