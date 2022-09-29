Chihuahuas Complete Season with Loss to Isotopes

The El Paso Chihuahuas closed the 2022 Pacific Coast League regular season with a 4-3 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. Albuquerque won two of the three games in the series.

The Chihuahuas led all full-season minor league teams in runs (974), batting average (.284), doubles (332) and hits (1,492). For individual league leaders, El Paso's Taylor Kohlwey had the most hits (149) and Eguy Rosario had the most doubles (34).

The Chihuahuas finished the regular season with an 85-65 record, which is the most wins in team history. El Paso had a 47-28 home record and a 38-37 road record. The Chihuahuas do not play on Thursday and play the Reno Aces in the Pacific Coast League championship game on Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Team Records: El Paso (85-65), Albuquerque (62-86)

Next Game: Friday at 8:05 pm Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (0-0, -.--) vs. Reno TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

