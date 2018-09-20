River Bandits Release 2019 Schedule

September 20, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits announced their 2019 regular season schedule on Thursday afternoon. The River Bandits will open their seventh season as the Class-A affiliate of the Houston Astros on Thursday, April 4th with a home game against the Burlington Bees, beginning at 6:35 p.m. The Bandits will also host the Bees on Friday, April 5th before the series concludes with two games in Burlington on Saturday and Sunday.

Once again, the standard start time for all home games Monday-Saturday is 6:35 p.m. Exceptions include the annual Book Buddies games (April 16, May 6 and May 11) which begin at 11:00 a.m., Memorial Day (May 27) which gets underway at 5:15 p.m., and 1:15 p.m. games on July 22 and September 2. In addition, Saturday home games in April will be slated for 4:35 p.m. starts before shifting back two hours when the calendar turns to May. Sunday games will begin at 1:15 p.m. in April and May and move back to 5:15 p.m. beginning in June. Other 1:15 p.m. Sunday starts are on the docket for June 16th, which represents the final game of the first half, and September 1st, the penultimate game of the season.

There will be plenty of holiday baseball at Modern Woodmen Park during the 2019 campaign, most of those games featuring the River Bandits taking on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The River Bandits host the Timber Rattlers on Memorial Day (May 27), Father's Day (June 16) and Labor Day (September 2). The River Bandits also play at home on July 4th, hosting the Beloit Snappers. There are no Midwest League games on Easter Sunday or Mother's Day.

The Bandits have a fairly balanced schedule with 12 home games in April, 13 in May, 12 in June, 16 in July, 15 in August and the final two home games in September. 34 of the team's 70 games at Modern Woodmen Park are scheduled for Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The Bandits longest homestand is a nine-game stretch in June that begins on the 17th and carries through the 26th. Their longest road trip of the season is 11 games from May 13-23. That trip will take the team from Cedar Rapids to Peoria as well as Kane County. The River Bandits also set out on a nine-game, three-city road swing during the first week of the campaign. 9 of the first 11 games of the season will be played away from Modern Woodmen Park.

The most frequent opponent on the schedule is Kane County, whom the Bandits will meet 19 times in the regular season. The Cougars will also appear at Modern Woodmen Park 11 times, more than any other opponent in the circuit. The Bandits will be regular visitors to both Beloit and Peoria, playing ten times at each venue. The four Eastern Division teams making the journey to the Quad Cities in 2019 are Great Lakes, Lansing, Dayton and Bowling Green. Dayton and Bowling Green have not played at Modern Woodmen Park since 2016.

A PDF version of the 2019 schedule is attached. The complete promotions schedule and start times for road games will be released later in the offseason. Visit www.riverbandits.com and follow the River Bandits on social media for ticket information, team news, and more.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.