LumberKings Announce Affiliation with Miami Marlins

September 20, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





Clinton, IA - The Clinton LumberKings and Miami Marlins have announced the signing of a two-year Player Development Contract (PDC) that will affiliate the two teams through the 2020 season. The PDC ends a ten-year affiliation between the LumberKings and Seattle Mariners that was the second longest affiliation in the franchise's history.

The Marlins will return a Low-A team to the Midwest League following a 16-year stint in the South Atlantic League with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Over their 16 seasons with the Grasshoppers, the Marlins sent some of their most prized prospects through Greensboro leading to three playoff berths, two division titles, and a league championship in 2011.

"The Clinton LumberKings are excited to welcome back to the Midwest League the Miami Marlins," said LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow. "This will give our knowledgeable fans a chance to look at the development of National League prospects for the first time in Clinton since 2002. We feel this will be a great partnership for success on the field, in the community, and for the development of these players"

When the Marlins were last in the Midwest League, 1993-2002, they sent some of the biggest names in baseball through their then affiliate, the Kane County Cougars. Triple crown winner Miguel Cabrera, 20-game winner Dontrelle Willis, World Series MVP Edgar Renteria, and perennial All-Star Adrian Gonzalez were some of the 66 names that made it to the Major Leagues from the Marlins last Midwest League affiliate. Cabrera and Gonzalez played together as teammates in 2001 on an 88-win Cougars team that won Kane County's first ever Midwest League Championship.

"We are looking forward to beginning a new relationship with the Clinton LumberKings," said the Marlins Director of Player Development Dick Scott. Adding, "we are excited to be rejoining the Midwest League."

This will be the 15th Major League team to affiliate with Clinton going back to 1937 and the first National Club to do so since the Montreal Expos in 2002. The Mariners will end their ten season affiliation with Clinton having gone a collective 606-643 with two Western Division titles and no league championships.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.