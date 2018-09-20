Chiefs Announce Front Office Changes/Addition

September 20, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs have announced changes to their front office staff plus one addition as the organization enters the off-season after falling in the Midwest League Championship Series to Bowling Green on Sunday.

Five current staff members will see their titles and responsibilities change heading into the 2019 season while Stephen Brown joins the full-time staff as Director of Marketing and Game Presentation. Brown, a graduate of Indiana University, spent the 2018 season as one of the Chiefs promotions interns and is familiar to fans after serving as the on-field emcee for all home games. A native of Zionsville, IN, Browns has previous sports experience with the Indiana Pacers, Cincinnati Bengals and IU Athletics Department. Brown will be in charge of all Dozer Park entertainment, promotions, game presentation and marketing.

On the sales side of the organization, Kate Voss is now Director of Ticket Sales as she finishes her fourth season with the Chiefs. The 2017 Midwest League Woman Executive of the Year was the Ticket Sales Manager this past season while also running the Inside Sales Department. A native of Henry, IL, Voss worked for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and MWL's Clinton LumberKings before joining the Chiefs in October, 2014.

Taking Voss's place in charge of the Inside Sales Department will be John Phelps, promoted from Account Executive to Inside Sales Manager. Phelps started with the Chiefs in January 2017 as an Inside Sales Rep and was promoted to a full-time employee in June of that season. Phelps, a native of Rapid City, SD, will continue to sell season and group tickets while also running the ISR's for the 2019 season.

The third change in the sales department is Kevin Kurowski becoming the Corporate Sales Manager. While Kevin will continue selling season and group tickets, he will also work alongside General Manager Jason Mott to cultivate and service corporate relationships in Central Illinois. A native of Spring Grove, IL, Kurowski joined the Chiefs as an ISR in 2016 and became a full-time Account Executive in September 2016.

Patrick Walker will transition to Director of Stadium Operations and Merchandise for the 2019 season. A native of Vandalia, MO, Walker joined the Chiefs from Bowling Green in 2015 as Director of Merchandise before switching in 2017 to Director of Entertainment & Community Relations. The Stadium Operations position is a new one for the Chiefs organization and Walker will oversee ballpark improvements/renovations, stadium maintenance and daily work to get Dozer Park ready for Chiefs games and other events.

Nathan Baliva will add the position of community relations to his media responsibilities and now be the Director of Media, Baseball Operations & Community Engagement. The Chatham, IL native just finished his 16th season as the Voice of the Chiefs and will now be responsible for getting the Chiefs name and brand out in the Central Illinois community while working with non-profits and community events including staff, player and Homer appearances.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephen on board full time after watching how hard he worked all summer, he will be a great addition to our staff," said Chiefs GM Jason Mott. "The other changes reflect our organization's needs moving forward and puts everyone in the best position to succeed and improve as we head into 2019, knowing our best is in front of us."

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.