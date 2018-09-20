Dragons 2018 Attendance Leads Classification for 19th Straight Year

Dayton, Ohio - Minor League Baseball™ has announced the final attendance rankings for all 160 teams for the 2018 season. The Dayton Dragons, a Single-A team, finished eighth in attendance among the 160 teams with a season's total of 550,725. The Dragons average per home date of 7,868 ranked ninth in the Minor Leagues. Nine of the top 10 clubs in the final rankings were Triple-A teams with the Dragons as the only exception.

The Dragons final attendance total ranked first among the 130 teams below the Triple-A level. The Dragons have finished in the top 10 among all Minor League Baseball clubs in each of their 19 seasons and have finished # 1 among all Single-A and Double-A teams for 13 straight years.

"The Dragons success is a tribute to our great fans, season ticket holders, and our corporate partners," said Robert Murphy, Dragons President & General Manager. "Our 2018 season was filled with great memories. We saw 100 mph fastballs from Hunter Greene and we were excited to welcome first round draft pick Jonathan India to Dayton. We introduced a new Hometown Heroes program. We helped raise money for two great causes through special auctions of game-worn jerseys on American Celebration Night and Defeat Cancer Night. And we are already at work to make 2019, our 20th year, another great season of Dragons Baseball at Fifth Third Field."

The Dragons 19 seasons of operation represent the top 19 single-season attendance totals in Single-A baseball history.

Each of the 70 Dragons home games in 2018 resulted in a sell-out, extending the Dragons sell-out streak to 1,316 consecutive games. Every Dragons game ever played at Fifth Third Field has been a sell-out.

Minor League Baseball™ also announced that its 2018 regular season attendance total of 40,450,337 marked the 14th consecutive year that teams combined to top 41 million.

