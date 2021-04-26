River Bandits Announce Individual Tickets on Sale April 30

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits are excited to welcome our community back to Modern Woodmen Park to enjoy the highest level of professional baseball ever seen in the Quad Cities - and to welcome our new affiliate, the Kansas City Royals! Our Opening Day is Tuesday, May 11th at 6:30 pm against the Cedar Rapids Kernels; the season concludes on Sunday, September 19th against the South Bend Cubs. We have a PACKED promotional schedule featuring 13(!) fireworks shows, 9(!) bobblehead giveaways, over 30(!!) giveaway dates total and plenty of family-friendly entertainment all season long! The full promotional schedule will be released later this week.

Individual game tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 30th at 10:00 am. Tickets can be purchased online, calling the River Bandits box office at 563-333-2737, or at the ticket window during normal business hours. All fans holding 2020 tickets and/or vouchers may exchange them for any 2021 game (based on availability) or new set of vouchers at the River Bandits box office.

As fans prepare to come to Modern Woodmen Park, we want to inform them about a couple of changes due to COVID that will be in place for this season only. We will open at normal capacity and we are going to employ social distancing. We are asking everyone to wear masks or face coverings while inside Modern Woodmen Park. Unfortunately, per MLB restrictions, we are not permitted to sell seats in the first few rows. In order to accommodate for social distancing, some ticket plan holders' seats may be moved for this season, but they can return to their original seat for the 2022 season.

The River Bandits will play 6-game series all season long with each series starting on Tuesday and ending on Sunday. All Tuesday through Saturday games will have a 6:30 pm start time (with the exception of July 3rd, which will be 6:00 pm). All Sunday games will have a 1:00 pm start time (with the exception of July 4th, which will be 6:00 pm). Gates will open for each game 45 minutes before first pitch.

Modern Woodmen Park will also become a primarily cash-free facility. Whether purchasing parking, tickets, concessions items, or amusement rides, we encourage use of credit and debit cards as a means to reduce inter-personal contact. Also, per MLB policy, the River Bandits will only allow medical bags and manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and children into the ballpark.

