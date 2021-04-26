Cubs Win Final Alt-Site Game at Four Winds Field, 6-2 over Sox
April 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release
The Cubs Alternate Site team played for the final time in South Bend on Monday afternoon, beating the White Sox by a final score of 6-2.
Cory Abbott got the start and allowed just one run on four hits in his five innings of work. The right-hander from Southern California picked up the win and didn't allow a run in his final four frames.
The Cubs offense was sparked by Patrick Wisdom's two-hit game, which included a solo-homer launched over the Home Run Porch in left-center field. The rest of the offense was scattered throughout the lineup as six different players recorded at least one hit and the team managed to draw eight walks from White Sox pitchers.
Marty Pevey's squad scored at least one run in innings 4-7 to take the lead and eventually put the game out of reach. These teams are scheduled to meet two more times this week before they return to their Triple-A homes; the Cubs in Des Moines, Iowa and the Sox in Charlotte, N.C.
The South Bend Cubs kick off their season on May 4 at 7:05 ET at Four Winds Field, as they take on the Quad Cities River Bandits. Tickets for Opening Day or for any South Bend Cubs home game can be purchased online here.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from April 26, 2021
- Cubs Win Final Alt-Site Game at Four Winds Field, 6-2 over Sox - South Bend Cubs
- River Bandits Announce Individual Tickets on Sale April 30 - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Nitro Circus Coming to Day Air Ballpark - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons 2021 Team Preview: Catchers & Infielders - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bend Cubs Stories
- Cubs Win Final Alt-Site Game at Four Winds Field, 6-2 over Sox
- Single Game Tickets on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop Now Available
- Late Error Lifts Cubs over White Sox
- Cubs Alternate Site Team Falls to White Sox, 3-2
- Stand-Up Comedian Fortune Feimster to Perform at Four Winds Field July 24