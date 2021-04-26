Cubs Win Final Alt-Site Game at Four Winds Field, 6-2 over Sox

The Cubs Alternate Site team played for the final time in South Bend on Monday afternoon, beating the White Sox by a final score of 6-2.

Cory Abbott got the start and allowed just one run on four hits in his five innings of work. The right-hander from Southern California picked up the win and didn't allow a run in his final four frames.

The Cubs offense was sparked by Patrick Wisdom's two-hit game, which included a solo-homer launched over the Home Run Porch in left-center field. The rest of the offense was scattered throughout the lineup as six different players recorded at least one hit and the team managed to draw eight walks from White Sox pitchers.

Marty Pevey's squad scored at least one run in innings 4-7 to take the lead and eventually put the game out of reach. These teams are scheduled to meet two more times this week before they return to their Triple-A homes; the Cubs in Des Moines, Iowa and the Sox in Charlotte, N.C.

The South Bend Cubs kick off their season on May 4 at 7:05 ET at Four Winds Field, as they take on the Quad Cities River Bandits. Tickets for Opening Day or for any South Bend Cubs home game can be purchased online here.

