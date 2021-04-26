Nitro Circus Coming to Day Air Ballpark

Dayton, OH - The Dayton Dragons announced today that the performance of Nitro Circus at Day Air Ballpark has been rescheduled for August 28th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. This performance was previously scheduled for May 15, 2020. All tickets for the original 2020 date will be honored on August 28th.

The event will include high-flying tricks on a variety of platforms including freestyle motocross, mountain biking, BMX, skateboarding, inline skating, scooters and more.

"After the tremendous disappointment of having to postpone our North American tour for the past year, we are so excited to get back out on the road and deliver action-packed fun to live audiences again," says Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports and Entertainment, parent company of Nitro Circus. "Every live show is an immediate adrenaline rush that must be experienced in person. The Nitro Circus athletes have missed the roar of a live crowd and can't wait to reconnect with our amazing Dayton fans this summer."

Tickets for the show at Day Air Ballpark are now available for purchase at https://www.ticketmaster.com/nitro-circus-dayton-ohio/event/16005761D214687C.

