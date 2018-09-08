Rivas Go-Ahead Double in Seventh Helps Chanclas Force Game 5

A clutch, go-ahead two-run double by Webster Rivas gave the Flying Chanclas a 3-1 win over Corpus Christi in Game 4 of the Texas League South Division Series Saturday afternoon at Wolff Stadium.

Fresh off a thrilling suspended Game 3 win earlier in the day, the Chanclas looked to continue the comeback tour with lefty Nick Margevicius. The 22-year-old hurler exhibited extreme composure Saturday in his first action at the Double-A level, setting down the first eight Hooks. However, he made his first and lone mistake on nine-hole hitter Eduardo de Oleo, who took Margevicius' first pitch over the wall in left center.

Corpus Christi started a pitcher with very little Double-A experience as well in right-hander J.B. Bukauskas. The Orlando, FL native tossed six innings of one-hit ball in his Double-A debut last Sunday at The Wolff and was impressive again in Game 4. Like Margevicius, Bukauskas' lone mistake left the park as shortstop Owen Miller tied the game at one in the fourth with a homer just over the wall in left.

Margevicius continued to deal in his debut, keeping the Hooks at bay with three more shutout frames. In his seven innings, Margevicius (1-0) allowed just four hits and one walk, while punching out eight.

The Chanclas took advantage of Bukauskas' exit in the seventh. New pitcher Kit Scheetz (0-1) retired first batter Kyle Overstreet, but Austin Allen began the rally with a single to right center. After Hudson Potts lined out to short, Peter Van Gansen kept the inning alive with a base hit to right. That brought up Rivas, who put the Chanclas up for good with a double to left.

Eric Yardley and Travis Radke combined to keep Corpus Christi off the board over the final two innings to give San Antonio its second win of the day.

It all comes down to a winner-take-all Game 5 Sunday at Whataburger Field. First pitch is slated for 4:05 PM. Right-hander Chris Huffman (1-1, 2.86) will get the ball for San Antonio, while Corpus Christi is set to start lefty Brett Adcock (4-2, 3.49).

