Missions Force Game 5; Free Berm Tickets Sunday at Whataburger Field

September 8, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





SAN ANTONIO - The Hooks dropped a pair of games against the Missions on Saturday afternoon at Wolff Stadium as San Antonio forced a decisive Game 5 of the Texas League South Division Series at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks are offering free general admission tickets to fans on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m. Gates open at 3:05 p.m.

Free berm tickets are available at the Whataburger Field box office. Fans can upgrade their general admission ticket for a reserved seat.

Game 3, which was suspended due to rain with the score tied 8-8 in the 11th on Friday night, resumed on Saturday. The Missions scored the winning run against lefty Carlos Hiraldo in the bottom of the 11th on a fielder's choice by Josh Naylor. The play scored Buddy Reed, who walked to start the frame and stole second base before play was halted on Friday.

The Hooks led the ballgame 8-1 after four consecutive home runs in the fourth on Friday night. With the Hooks ahead 2-1 in the fourth, Lorenzo Quintana belted a three-run home run to left field. Anibal Sierra, Chas McCormick, and Stephen Wrenn followed with solo shots. It was the first time a Texas League team had hit four straight long balls since the 1922 season.

San Antonio mounted a furious comeback against Hooks righty Brandon Bailey. The Missions scored a run in the fourth, followed by a pair in the fifth on Naylor's two-run single. They scored four runs in the sixth to tie the ballgame, including run-scoring hits from Peter Van Gansen and Buddy Reed. Alex Winkelman replaced Bailey with the score 8-7 and allowed the tying run to score on a wild pitch.

Both bullpens matched zeroes until play was suspended.

In Game 4, the Hooks struck first against Missions starter Nick Margevicius. With the game scoreless, Eduardo de Oleo blasted a solo home run to left field as Corpus Christi jumped out to a 1-0 advantage.

Margevicius would settle down, allowing just the long ball in seven innings of work.

Corpus Christi righty J.B. Bukauskas tossed three scoreless frames to begin his outing, but allowed a solo blast to Owen Miller in the fourth. Bukauskas kept the game tied at 1-1 and allowed just the home run in six strong innings. He struck out seven.

The Hooks went to the bullpen in the seventh as Kit Scheetz entered. Scheetz allowed a one-out single to Austin Allen and later allowed another to Peter Van Gansen. With two outs, Webster Rivas lined a two-run double down the left field line to give the Missions a 3-1 lead.

Missions relievers Eric Yardley and Travis Radke combined to shutout the Hooks in the final two frames. Radke picked up the save by tossing a scoreless ninth to secure a Game 4 victory.

The series is now even at 2-2 with the decisive Game 5 on Sunday afternoon at Whataburger Field.

