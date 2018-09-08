Game 3 Suspended Due to Unplayable Conditions, Resumes at Noon on Saturday with Game 4 to Follow

September 8, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





Game 3 was suspended in the 11th due to unplayable conditions. It will be resumed at noon Saturday. If there is a Game 4 it would start roughly 30-45 minutes after conclusion of Game 3. It will not be a 7:05 PM start on Saturday. Gates will open at 11:30 AM tomorrow.

Earlier in the night, the Flying Chanclas rallied from an 8-1 deficit to eventually tie the score at eight in the sixth. The score remained the same into the bottom of the 11th when the game was halted with Buddy Reed on second and nobody out. Owen Miller was up at the plate with an 0-1 count (Reed stole second on the first pitch of the AB).

