Rise Up! the Team That Rose from the Desert

August 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Since its official rebrand eight years ago, Phoenix Rising FC and its supporters have experienced some of the biggest highs and biggest heartbreaks in American soccer. The club's ascent saw players such as Didier Drogba, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Solomon Asante deliver incredible performances on the field as the club's passionate support grew rapidly in the stands, only for the ultimate prize to elude them each postseason.

In the newest edition of The Experience presented by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas, we visit the club and talk with players and fans from Los Bandidos to learn more about the bond the community has built around Rising since the club's new identity was unveiled, the unity that has remained around the club despite its disappointments, and how that helped power the team to an improbable first USL Championship title in the 2023 postseason.

The Experience, pres. by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas | Season 2, Ep. 3

