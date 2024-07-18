Rise Sign Former Fury Libero Valeria León

July 18, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise have secured the talents of seasoned libero Valeria León for the upcoming 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season. The 5-foot-6 defensive specialist from Ponce, Puerto Rico, was a key contributor for the Columbus Fury last season after playing six professional seasons in her home country with four different teams.

"I'm very excited to be joining Grand Rapids for the 2025 season," León said. "After the team's remarkable season in 2024, I'm thrilled to bring my passion, energy, and love for volleyball to Grand Rapids and help drive the team's continued success."

During the inaugural 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation season, León amassed 270 digs and 65 assists while playing all 24 matches (87 sets) for the Fury. She recorded double-digit digs in 16 matches, with a season-high 24 digs in a five-set road win over Orlando on March 3.

Prior to joining the Fury, León played three stints with Leonas de Ponce (2016-17, 2020-21, 2022-23), and was named the Best Libero of the Puerto Rican League during her third campaign. She also made stops in Puerto Rico at the following clubs: Criollas de Caguas (2021-22), Indias de Mayagüez (2019-20), and Llaneras de Toa Baja (2018-19).

León's collegiate journey began at Ohio State University, where she competed for four seasons from 2013 to 2016. She concluded her tenure as the program's all-time leader in total digs (1,795) and digs per set (3.51), setting an OSU record with an average of 4.31 digs per set during her junior year. León also had 404 assists and 97 aces over 512 sets and 137 matches played. She helped anchor the Buckeyes' defense during three NCAA National Tournament appearances.

Her volleyball journey begin at Colegio Sagrado Corazon de Jesus, where she was awarded MVP honors at the 2011 Senior Varsity Sagrado Corazon championship and proudly represented Puerto Rico in the 2012 National High School All-Star match.

"I can't wait to get started and work alongside my teammates and coaching staff to push our limits and reach new goals," León said. "I'm confident that we will rise to new heights and aim for even greater success in 2025."

Additional Rise player acquisition announcements will follow throughout the month of July. The signing period for previous Pro Volleyball Federation players opened on June 30.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 18, 2024

Rise Sign Former Fury Libero Valeria León - Grand Rapids Rise

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.