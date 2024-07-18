Valkyries Add Another with Pro International Experience

July 18, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries today announce that Brittany Abercrombie, an opposite hitter, has agreed to a one-year deal with the team.

Abercrombie may be new to the PVF, but she brings with her plenty of professional experience from international play. Since wrapping up her collegiate career at the University of Southern California in 2017, Abercrombie has played on five international teams. Her most recent stop was with the Hwaseong IBK Altos in the Korean V-League where she played alongside newly signed Valkyrie, Pornpun Guedpard. With the Hwaseong IBK Altos, Abercrombie helped the team finish second in the 2023 KOVO Cup Tournament, a professional competition in Korea hosted by the Korean Volleyball Federation. Prior to her stint in Korea, Abercrombie played in Turkey, Puerto Rico, Germany, and Poland.

"I can't wait to return to the U.S. and join the Orlando Valkyries next season," said Abercrombie. "I believe in the team and know we will play great volleyball. I hope our love of the game will spread throughout Orlando and the U.S., and we can grow the sport together."

"I'm thrilled to have Brittany join us in Orlando," said Amy Pauly, head coach of the Valkyries. "We will rely on her to be a point scorer for us and to anchor our offense, but I'm also happy to add her experience and maturity to our roster. She's played in tough leagues, and championship matches, and I'm confident she'll help us make a big jump as a team this season."

"The addition of Brittany to our roster takes us to another level," said George Manias, President and CEO of the Valkyries. "Her international experience, comfortability, and chemistry with Pornpun, who we recently signed, and the key players returning from last season helps round out a roster that will be tough to beat. We still have a way to go to complete our roster and have several other moves in the making. In addition, we plan on having a competitive training camp in December as several others will have to compete for a roster spot. I couldn't be happier with the offseason moves our coaching staff is making and the team we are building as we approach a critical second season of our franchise."

Season tickets memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information on how to get tickets for next season, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department at (321)-244-4600 Ext. 113, via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.