Rise Seek First Win with a Pair of Road Matches Ahead

January 15, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise setter Camryn Turner

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise setter Camryn Turner(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

This Week's Matches

RISE (0-2) at Indy Ignite (1-0) // Thu., Jan. 16 // 7 p.m. ET // Fishers Event Center

Watch: YouTube at 7 p.m.

Season Series: First of four meetings overall, first of two at Fishers Event Center

All-Time Regular Season Series: 0-0 Overall, 0-0 Home, 0-0 Away

Noteworthy: Grand Rapids is looking to snap a six-set losing streak after suffering a reverse sweep to Vegas and being swept by Omaha in the home opener to start the season. The Indy Ignite won their franchise's inaugural match with a 3-1 victory at home against the Orlando Valkyries on Jan. 11. The Ignite dropped the first set, 25-13, before winning the next three (25-19, 25-17, 25-21). Indy outside hitter Member-Meneh Leketor had an opening week match-high 25 kills (.360) to be named PVF's Player of the Week.

RISE at Atlanta Vibe (1-1) // Sun., Jan. 19 // 6 p.m. ET // Gas South Arena

Watch: FS1 at 6 p.m.

Season Series: First of four meetings overall, first of two at Gas South Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 2-2 Overall, 1-1 Home, 1-1 Away

Noteworthy: Grand Rapids and Atlanta split their four regular-season matchups at 2-2 last year, but the Rise delivered when it mattered most, toppling the top-seeded Vibe in the Pro Volleyball Federation semifinals. Atlanta opened the 2025 season with a five-set loss to the Supernovas on Jan. 10 in front of a U.S. pro volleyball record-setting crowd of 13,486 spectators in Omaha. The Vibe rebounded by sweeping the Vegas Thrill on Jan. 12.

No Place Like Home: After drawing a franchise-record crowd of 8,706 fans to Van Andel Arena for their home opener on Jan. 12 against the Omaha Supernovas, the Rise now face the extended challenge of hitting the road. With three consecutive road matches ahead, the Rise aim to channel the unmatched energy of their record-setting home crowd as they travel to Indy, Atlanta, and Columbus.

So Close, Yet Not Enough: The Rise have dropped their last six sets by a combined score of 141-123, with an average deficit of just three points per set. Offensively, Grand Rapids boasts the league's best hitting percentage (.259) but sits last in kills per set (12.38). Despite two players - Sherridan Atkinson (34 points) and Carli Snyder (28) - ranking in the PVF Top 5 for points, the team's efficiency hasn't translated into set wins.

Ace Up Their Sleeve: Both the Rise and Atlanta Vibe share the PVF lead with nine aces this season, but trail the Orlando Valkyries, who top the league with 1.14 aces per set (8 total). In the season opener against the Vegas Thrill, the Rise set a franchise record with seven aces, led by Snyder, who joined former setter Ashley Evans as the only players in team history to notch three or more aces in a match. Marin Grote has added two aces this season, while Atkinson, Ali Bastianelli, August Raskie, and Alyssa Jensen have each contributed one.

Feeling Things Out: Through two matches, 13 of the 14 players on the Rise's active roster have seen playing time, with 11 appearing in at least three sets. Setters Raskie and rookie Camryn Turner have taken turns in orchestrating the Rise's offense. The most consistent presence on the court has come from the three key players who have competed in all eight sets: opposite hitter Atkinson, outside hitter Snyder, and libero Jena Otec.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.