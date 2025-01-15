Game Preview: Orlando Valkyries at San Diego Mojo: January 16, 2025

January 15, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







Orlando Valkyries (1-1) at San Diego Mojo (1-1)

San Diego opens the home slate of the 2025 season looking to avenge a season-opening loss suffered in Orlando on January 11, when the Valkyries topped the Mojo in three sets. It marked the first time in series history that a match did not take the full five sets to decide a winner and dropped San Diego's series lead to 3-2. First serve at Viejas Arena will take place at 7:05 p.m.

Tune-In

Fans can watch the match on YouTube.

Tanner Collins (play-by-play) and Lori Thomas (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

Last time out, San Diego Mojo earned the first win of the season with a 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22) victory over the Columbus Fury at Nationwide Arena. Rookie outside hitter Maya Tabron led all scorers with 19 points, courtesy of 14 kills, a match-high four blocks and one ace, while also adding a team-high 17 digs for her first career double-double.

Outside hitter Kendra Dahlke also posted a double-double, registering a match-high 17 kills with a career-best 16 digs, while opposite Regan Pittman established career highs with 11 kills, eight digs and two service aces. Setter DaYeong Lee paced San Diego with 41 assists and libero Kamaile Hiapo tallied 16 digs.

Through the first week of the season, Tabron has scored 29 points, the fourth-most in the league, and averaging 4.14 points per set, while she and Ronika Stone are tied for seventh in the PVF with four blocks on the season. Dahlke is third in the PVF with 24 digs and 4.8 digs per set.

Orlando Valkyries Outlook

Orlando arrives in San Diego with a 1-1 record, falling in their last match at home to the Indy Ignite. Brittany Abercrombie led the Valkyries with 18 total points, registering 17 kills, one block and nine digs in the contest. On the year, Abercrombie ranks fifth in the league with 28 points scored and is eighth averaging 4.00 points per set, while her 25 kills are fourth-most in the league.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.