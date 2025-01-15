CBS Sports Network to Broadcast April 19 Home Match against Indy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise on Wednesday announced two updates to their 2025 schedule.

The April 19 match against the Indy Ignite at Van Andel Arena has been added to CBS Sports Network's national broadcast schedule. The match will air at its originally scheduled time, with the first serve at noon.

In addition, the start time for the Rise's Feb. 7 road match versus the Columbus Fury has been moved back one hour, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Rise return to action this Thursday, Jan. 16, with their first-ever matchup against Indy, the new PVF franchise. First serve at Fishers Event Center is set for 7 p.m., and the match will be streamed on YouTube.

