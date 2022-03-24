RipTydz to Host Meet the Team Party with Pelicans on April 5

March 24, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Thursday, March 24, 2022) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will give fans their first glimpse of the club's 2022 Opening Day squad with a Meet the Team party on Tuesday, April 5 from 6PM to 8PM at RipTydz Oceanfront Grille & Rooftop Bar. Fans of all ages are welcome to attend for team introductions, an autograph session, and a live recording of Behind the Seams.

Pelicans General Manager Kristin Call will greet fans to open the evening. Call's comments will be followed by brief introductions of each member of Myrtle Beach's Opening Day roster. Fans can then participate in an autograph session with every player and coach. Fans are encouraged to bring their own items for the players and coaches to autograph.

Following the autograph session, the Pelicans will record the next episode of Behind the Seams, a digital content series established in 2021 which takes fan questions directly to Pelicans President Ryan Moore. Upon entry to the Meet the Team party, fans will have the opportunity to submit a question to be asked during the live show. This special episode will be the first recorded in front of a live audience and will include select guests from the Birds' roster which will be announced at a later date.

RipTydz Oceanfront Grille & Rooftop Bar is located at 1210 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577. Free valet parking is also available at RipTydz.

The Pelicans' 2022 season opens on the road in Charleston, SC on April 8 against the RiverDogs. The home opener is set for April 12 against the Augusta GreenJackets. Game time on April 12 is 7:05 PM and gates open at 5:30 PM. Season memberships as well as single-game tickets are available now. For more information visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Front Office.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 24, 2022

RipTydz to Host Meet the Team Party with Pelicans on April 5 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.