Rip It Showcase 13/14U All-Stars Selected

September 25, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





The 13/14U Rip It Baseballtown Charities Fall Showcase was played at FirstEnergy Stadium from September 18-20. Outstanding athletes from each team were selected.

Jake Aftewicz (BUPA Chuff)

Charlie Ainge (Evolution)

Gavin Barker (Berks Bulls 13U)

Wes Beiber (Boyertown)

Cody Benson (BUPA Sheranko)

Ricky Clark (Revolution)

Cane Cromer (Berks Bulls 13U)

Trent Dickson (Cocalico Eagles)

Scottie Dunleavy (Berks Bulls 14U)

Alex Fox (Cocalico Eagles)

Ethan Freed (Spring City Baseball)

Danny Fritch (BUPA Sheranko)

Silvio Giardina (BUPA Chuff)

Tilman Henley (Boyertown)

Nick Noll (Berks Bulls 14U)

Tate Pentasuglio (BUPA Chuff)

Cohen Petrutz (MSI Black)

Ted Pietryka (BUPA Sheranko)

Evan Rittle (Revolution)

Aiden Rodriguez (Revolution)

Owen Schall (Evolution)

Chris Schaller (MSI Black)

Trey Stricker (Berks Bulls 14U)

Gavin Trainer (Boyertown)

Dom Valent (Berks Bulls 13U)

Jarrett Weaver (Cocalico Eagles)

RJ Weaver (Evolution)

Brett Wescott (Spring City Baseball)

Matt Zollers (Spring City Baseball)

Congratulations to these All-Star players and to all the teams that participated.

Join us next weekend for the final Showcase Series from Saturday, September 26 to Sunday, September 27. This is the last opportunity to come out to the ballpark and catch some great baseball this summer. Visit rphils.com/showcase for the schedule and all other information.

Check out all of the events at FirstEnergy Stadium coming up at rphils.com/events. We hope you will join us for nights of entertainment and fun!

We thank the Rip It Baseballtown Charities Showcase sponsors: T-Mobile, E.G. Smith, Inc, Abilities in Motion, Fleetwood Bank, Comfort Pro Inc, Albright College, Stoney Creek Rentals, Deer Country Farm & Lawn, Inc. and PSECU!

