"Links at the Yard" Golf Event Returns to Dunkin' Donuts Park

September 25, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced that it will host a four day golf event at Dunkin Donuts Park, "Links At The Yard," October 14th through October 17th. Golfers of all ability levels will have the opportunity to play Par 3 target-style holes from many elevated areas of the ballpark. The Yard Goats have partnered with Callaway Golf to bring "Links at the Yard" to Hartford for the third year in a row. Reservations are available by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com. Golfers may select groups of 2-6 players, and the price is $32 per round. New for 2020- a hole-in-one on #7 wins Dunkin' Coffee for a year!

A limited number of tee times are available. All golfers will be required to bring their own clubs; clubs will not be provided at the course. Golfers will be required to wear a mask upon entry, and hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the course. Social distancing practices will be observed.

Callaway Golf first engineered a golf event at a baseball ballpark hosting "The Links at PetCo Park" in San Diego, CA, home of the San Diego Padres. This is the third year the Yard Goats have hosted the event at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

"We are excited to bring another unique event to Dunkin' Donuts Park at a time when so many are looking for fun, creative, and healthy outdoor activities," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.