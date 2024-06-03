Rijo Is Frontier Player of the Week

June 3, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







PATERSON, N.J. - New Jersey Jackals infielder Nilo Rijo has been named the Frontier League Player of the Week for the week of May 28th-June 2nd, the first weekly honoree for the Jackals in 2024.

In six games, Rijo finished the week 9-21 (.429) with six RBI's and six stolen bases. The Passaic, New Jersey native opened the week by walking and scoring a run in the Jackals' 10-5 loss to New England. The next day, he followed by going 1-2 with a walk and scoring twice in New Jersey's 7-5 win over the Knockouts. During Thursday's 8-4 win, he had three RBI's that included his first home run of the season. In the series opener against the Sussex County Miners, Rijo went 2-4 with a double and a walk in the Jackals 8-0 shutout win. He built on that the next day with his second three-RBI performance of the week after he reached base all five times (4-4, BB). Rijo currently ranks fifth in the league in stolen bases with 11, 11th in RBIs with 18 and 7th in extra-base hits with ten.

The Jackals return home on Tuesday, June 4th against the Tri-City ValleyCats. First pitch at Hinchliffe Stadium is scheduled for 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.