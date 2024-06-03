Ottawa Titans Sign Two
June 3, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
The Ottawa Titans have recently announced the following transactions:
Signed:
INF Malik Williams
HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 235 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-9-8
HOMETOWN: Toronto, ON | SCHOOL: Lipscomb
2023: Trois-Rivières (Frontier): 45 G,.302 AVG, 12 2B, 7 HR, 31 RBI
RHP Jonah Jenkins
HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 205 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-1-20
HOMETOWN: Vancouver, WA | SCHOOL: Ohio State
2023: Ohio State (Big 10): 10 G, 8 GS, 6-4, 3.81 ERA, 56.2 IP, 26 R/24 ER, 55 H, 22 BB/50 K
The Titans return home tomorrow evening to open a three-game series against the Gateway Grizzlies at Ottawa Stadium at 6:30 p.m. We look forward to seeing you at the ballpark!
