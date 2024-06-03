Ottawa Titans Sign Two

June 3, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

The Ottawa Titans have recently announced the following transactions:

Signed:

INF Malik Williams

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 235 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-9-8

HOMETOWN: Toronto, ON | SCHOOL: Lipscomb

2023: Trois-Rivières (Frontier): 45 G,.302 AVG, 12 2B, 7 HR, 31 RBI

RHP Jonah Jenkins

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 205 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-1-20

HOMETOWN: Vancouver, WA | SCHOOL: Ohio State

2023: Ohio State (Big 10): 10 G, 8 GS, 6-4, 3.81 ERA, 56.2 IP, 26 R/24 ER, 55 H, 22 BB/50 K

The Titans return home tomorrow evening to open a three-game series against the Gateway Grizzlies at Ottawa Stadium at 6:30 p.m. We look forward to seeing you at the ballpark!

