Right-Hander Echevarría Added to Goldeyes' Bullpen

February 24, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Juan Echevarría pitching for the Milwaukee Milkmen

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Monday of right-handed relief pitcher Juan Echevarría.

Echevarría (pronounced etch-ah-va-REE-yuh) spent the last three seasons with the Milwaukee Milkmen. In 2024 he appeared in 10 games - including three starts - and posted a 1-0 record with a 13.70 earned run average.

The 27-year-old made his American Association debut in 2021 with the Chicago Dogs and his combined record in the league stands at 8-6 with a 5.80 ERA and five saves.

Echevarría was chosen by the Baltimore Orioles in the 21st round of the 2015 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Osceola High School (Kissimmee, Florida). He spent four seasons in their system, compiling an 11-5 record with a 4.40 ERA.

The native of Santurce, Puerto Rico reached the Class-A Advanced level with the Carolina League's Frederick Keys in 2019.

"Juan is going to be exciting to watch this year," said manager Logan Watkins. "He has spent time in affiliated ball and had some great years for Milwaukee in the American Association. Last season was a down year for him due to fatigue from all the innings he pitched in 2023. Once he had time to recover, he performed very well in winter ball. There's no substitute for experience and I think he will be a big addition to our pitching staff this season."

Winnipeg now has 23 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Juan Echevarría

OF Roby Enríquez

C Kevin García

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Tylor Jans

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

RHP Marcel Rentería

RHP Aaron Shortridge

RHP Will Sierra

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The Home Opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

